Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: August 19, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. - It's almost the weekend! Here are the morning team's top picks of things going on around Hampton Roads.

1. The Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival is this weekend. The festival is both Friday and Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at Town Point Park. David Sandborn and Boney James are headlining this year's event which returns to the city after a COVID-relates hiatus. Advance ticket prices start at $30. Two-day passes are also available.

2. Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band are coming to Portsmouth. The concert is at the Atlantic Union Pavilion this Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. Lawn seats start at $22.

3. The Coastal Craft Beer Festival is back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. The event is part of the ongoing Neptune Festival events. You can sample beer from 30 breweries attending the event. There will also be live music to enjoy and food trucks selling meals.