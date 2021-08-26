Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: August 26, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Looking for something to do this weekend? The morning team has you covered with three events happening around Hampton Roads.

1. The Virginia Beach Funk Fest returns to the Oceanfront between 24th and 26th Streets this weekend. The two-day festival begins Friday and runs from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Admission is free, but you can buy premium seats. Headliners include Con Funk Shun and Morris Day and the Time.

2. The Virginia CaribFest also makes its return this weekend. The festival is a one-day fusion of food, art and live authentic Caribbean music. The event is from noon until 10 p.m. at Town Point Park in Norfolk. Tickets are still available.

3. And how about a free movie? Saturday night, Newport News is turning the spot where the old K-Mart was in Denbigh into an outdoor movie theater for Family Movie Night. They're showing Tom and Jerry. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts at 8 p.m. Parking is free. So is the popcorn, while it lasts.