Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 22, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Time to look ahead to the weekend!

1. Live music is back! The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has a free concert in Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk. The park opens at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the concert begins at 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.

2. There's a free movie this weekend at Virginia Beach Town Center. "Mulan" starts Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at Fountain Plaza, the latest film in the "Movies in the Plaza" series. There's free popcorn for the first 250 people. Just bring your own chairs and blankets.

3. Christmas in July is coming to Merchants Square in Williamsburg this weekend. This Saturday and Sunday, the event promises live Hawaiian holiday music, food and characters, plus pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It's free to get in and runs both days from noon until 7:00 p.m.

