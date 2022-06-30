Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: June 30, 2022

While there's plenty to do on the actual Fourth of July, many of you might want to start the celebration early this weekend — so News 3 is helping you plan ahead with three things you can do!

Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration

If you want to catch the fireworks early, Ocean View in Norfolk is setting them off Friday night!

The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks is happening at Ocean View Beach Park.

The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks, games and more. The fireworks are set to go off around 9:30 p.m.

And best of all, it's free!

Independence Night at Langley Speedway

You can catch fireworks Saturday night at the Langley Speedway in Hampton!

The track is hosting an Independence Night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's Langley’s Clubtails race night, and we are told there will be a fireworks show afterwards. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for kids.

Totally Tribute Music Fest

If you head to the Oceanfront this weekend, you can take a trip back in time and listen to 80s rock 'n' roll!

The Totally Tribute Music Fest, formerly known as "Sandstock," returns to the beach Friday night starting at 7 p.m.

The event, located at 17th and 24th Street parks, will run through Sunday evening.