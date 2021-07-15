Three things to do this weekend: July 15, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Here are three things to do in Hampton Roads over the weekend.

1. There's a two-fer at Busch Gardens Williamsburg this weekend. Their Summer Nights Concert Series features shows on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. The concert is included with your regular Busch Gardens tickets at no extra charge, or you can upgrade to VIP seats.

Saturday night, the ladies of En Vogue will kick things off, bringing their 90s blend of pop and R&B to the stage. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Jesse McCartney takes the stage Sunday evening at the same time. McCartney will perform his hits, including 2004's Beautiful Soul.

2. If you can't wait until the weekend, there's some fun on tap Friday evening in Norfolk. Taste of VA on the Bay is back at Ocean View Beach Park. There will be food samples, along with beer, wine and craft cocktails to taste. Local favorite Jesse Chong will provide the soundtrack for the evening. It all starts at 6:30 p.m.

3. The Peninsula Pilots promise to provide some low-cost, high-quality baseball action Saturday evening. The team hosts the Tarboro River Bandits at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children and active-duty military members. They're $8 for everyone else.

