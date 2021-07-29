Three things to do this weekend: July 29, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There's a lot to do across Hampton Roads this weekend. Here are the morning team's picks for family fun.

1. There's another free concert at Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk. This time, it's Reggae on the Bay. The band Nature's Child will take the stage. The park opens at 6 p.m. Friday and the show runs through 9:30 p.m.

2. Also happening Friday night, it's the final home game of the regular season for the Peninsula Pilots. They'll take on the Tobs of Wilson, North Carolina. First pitch is at 7:05 at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for military and children start at $5.

3. How cool is this? There's a drive-in laser light show coming to Isle of Wight County. The show is at the Bradshaw Fairgrounds in Windsor for a few nights. The shows start at 9 p.m. and you'll need to buy tickets in advance.