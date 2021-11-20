Three weekends of craft shows help Peninsula organization give hope to local families

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A Peninsula organization is determined to "give hope" to struggling families not just this week for Thanksgiving, but through the whole holiday season.

And it's using a series of pop-ups and craft shows to help support the effort.

Giving Hope in Hampton Roads is an organization founded in 2010 by Karen Whaley and her daughter, Julie Corbin, to help families in need...whatever that need may be.

"To know that someone will have a Thanksgiving meal on their table? It's very rewarding," said Whaley, from inside Grafton Baptist Church in York County after providing turkeys and sides to non-profit, Heart of Giving.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Giving Hope in Hampton Roads hosted the Thanksgiving Food Drive and Craft Show inside the church gymnasium.

Vendors donate to set up and sell their handmade goods. Whaley says she and her team are planning to take the money raised and turn it into meals for families.

It's just the first of three straight weekends the organization is hosting events to give hope through the holidays.

On November 27, a pop-up at Dodd RV in York County will support the Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation, named for the Tabb High School student who died in a car accident in 2019.

The same day, a cornhole tournament in Chesapeake will raise money to provide Christmas gifts for struggling families. A Tinsel Town Bazaar will do the same seven days later back inside the church.

"[Giving Hope in Hampton Roads Vice President Tanya Filer] and I both came from sort of the same background. We didn't have a whole lot growing up and we always vowed that we would never see anybody go hungry or be without Christmas if we could help it," said Whaley. "If anyone needs help, we hope they will reach out to us in some form or fashion and let us give them hope."

Anyone looking to reach Giving Hope in Hampton Roads can contact givinghopehr@yahoo.com.