Tidal flooding impacts Hampton Roads through Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va.— Families in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood are frustrated. A coastal storm impacting the area is bringing rain, wind, and flooding.

A problem that's been ongoing for years according to Virginia Emergency Management, and one man who lives nearby says he would like to see something done about the issue.

"It's been happening for years, so it's a bit silly to me that they're definitely aware of this problem," Chris Carr said.

Carr is used to tidal flooding, but where he lives looks more like a lake.

"I've got a pretty low riding car so everytime I go through it I'm like I shouldn't do this, but I do it anyway, and it's a bit scary," said Carr.

Starting Sunday, there will be three straight days of this. Emergency Management leaders said the low tides won't necessarily get out of that flood stage level, and to expect flooding in the usual spots like Hampton Boulevard, the Hague, Tidewater Drive, Oceanview, and some others.

Jim Redick, Director of Norfolk Emergency Preparedness & Response suggests families who live near a flood zone move their valuables to higher ground, including cars.

"Typically what we do is we find a good spot to park. We're surrounded by water so we try to find a spot that's typically closer to the center" said Carr.

If you need to move your car to higher ground, Redick says the city is allowing people to park at garages for free at the York Street garage and the Brambleton lot, along with partnering with Old Dominion University.

To help mitigate flooding issues, Redick says the city recently partnered with the Waze app to help drivers navigate flood-closed streets.

