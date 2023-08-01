Watch Now
News

Actions

Tides to host 2023 Bark in the Park event for charity

Bark in the Park.png
News 3
Bark in the Park.png
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 17:11:40-04

NORFOLK. Va. — Tails are wagging over this season's upcoming Bark in the Park events.

The Tides are hosting six Bark in the Park events this season at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Attendees have the chance to enjoy a game with their four-legged friends, all while raising money for a local dog charity.

There are no weight, size or breed restrictions for dogs.

Dog tickets are $5 per dog, while pre-sale tickets start at $15 per person. Tickets bought on game day run for $18 per person.

2023 dates for Bark in the Park include:

  • April 23
  • May 30
  • June 13
  • July 16
  • August 1
  • September 17

Those interested can purchase tickets on Harbor Park's website or in-person at the Harbor Park Box Office.

For details on the event, visit the Minor League Baseball's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV