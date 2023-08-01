Tides to host 2023 Bark in the Park event for charity

NORFOLK. Va. — Tails are wagging over this season's upcoming Bark in the Park events.

The Tides are hosting six Bark in the Park events this season at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Attendees have the chance to enjoy a game with their four-legged friends, all while raising money for a local dog charity.

There are no weight, size or breed restrictions for dogs.

Dog tickets are $5 per dog, while pre-sale tickets start at $15 per person. Tickets bought on game day run for $18 per person.

2023 dates for Bark in the Park include:



April 23

May 30

June 13

July 16

August 1

September 17

Those interested can purchase tickets on Harbor Park's website or in-person at the Harbor Park Box Office.

For details on the event, visit the Minor League Baseball's website.

