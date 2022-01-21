Watch
Tips and tricks for prepping your home for winter weather

CNN Newsource
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 20:56:04-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Any time there's winter weather, it's important to prepare your home.

Caleb Haney with Worley's Home Services gave News3 these tips and tricks to make sure you're ready.

  • Leave one faucet with a drip to prevent pipes freezing.
  • Leave cabinet doors open to allow warm air to get to the pipes to prevent pipes freezing.
  • Tie a towel around your outside water spigot to prevent freezing.
  • Turn your thermostat to a stable temperature and avoid going up or down by several degrees to prevent wear and tear on your furnance.
  • Replace filters on your HVAC system to allow the system to run efficiently.
  • If your power goes out, preserve heat inside the home by putting a towel at the base of the door, or put painter's tape along the seam of the door to keep cold air out.

