Toddler killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run, suspect arrested: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating after they say a 2-year-old was struck and killed during a hit-and-run.

On March 10, at around 6:50 p.m., first responders from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire Department (VBFD) responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive.

Officials said that the driver of the pickup truck failed to yield when making a right turn on red, striking a 2-year-old child who was crossing the street with family members.

The driver left the scene but was quickly located, according to police; 77-year-old Raul Santiago of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run with injury.

The injured child was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, police confirmed Thursday.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, you can contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at (757)-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.