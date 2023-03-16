Owner of pit bull killed by police after attacking child now facing charges: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police euthanized a pit bull after the dog attacked a teen boy, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. New information released by VBPD sheds more light on the situation.

On the day of the attack, police say a boy was waiting for his sister at her bus stop when he was attacked by a pit bull, prompting police to euthanize the dog.

Since the attack, police confirmed that the male victim is 14 years old.

The department's update also states that the dog, who was "accidentally let out of the house by a visitor," was not on a leash.

The pit bull's owner has since been identified as 33-year-old Danielle Hughes of Virginia Beach, according to the department. Police say there were no reports of prior biting instances involving the dog.

Hughes has been charged with misdemeanor Dog at Large, Expired Rabies Vaccine, and Expired City License, according to VBPD.

