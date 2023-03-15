Pitbull 'euthanized' after attacking juvenile in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police "euthanized" a pitbull in Virginia Beach after authorities said it attacked a male juvenile on Wednesday.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Richard Road, police said. That's near the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and North Witchduck Road.

Police respond to pit bull attack

As officers were giving the boy aid, police said they were "confronted by the dog and euthanized it."

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not provide any other details about his condition.

