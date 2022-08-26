Top 3 Stories of the Week of Aug. 26

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Here are our Top 3 stories of the week of August 26, 2022 as featured in the video above.

What happened to Sean? 12-year-old boy's death raises questions

The death of a 12-year-old boy in Yorktown in April is raising questions in the community. Sean Daughtery was in the sixth grade, loved his family, swimming, and playing video games. Virginia Beach School Board unanimously votes for no cellphones during instructional hours

A proposed policy regarding cell phones was unanimously voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting. Under the policy, cell phones will not be permitted to be used during instructional hours; however, students will be permitted to have their phones with them at school. Hampton University graduate creates doll line promoting HBCUs

A Hampton University graduate is making moves in the toy industry, by creating a line of African-American dolls with an HBCU theme. That line got picked up by Target and can be found in stores nationwide.