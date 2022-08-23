Virginia Beach School Board to vote on phones in class policy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tuesday night, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.

Under the proposed policy, cell phones will not be permitted to be used during instructional hours; however, students will be permitted to have their phones with them at school.

In the policy, it states, “Student use of personal cell phones, personal communication devices, and accessories such as earbuds or personal wireless headphones are prohibited during instructional time and in instructional settings.”

It adds, “Students may not have a personal communication device “on” or in use during instructional time or in a location that allows the student to hear or see the activated device during instructional time. Any such item must be stored in a personal backpack or similar bag or purse, teacher-designated areas within the instructional setting, lockers, or in a personal vehicle.”

Parents and staff brought up lots of questions to News 3. Some have said a partial ban is needed.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

News 3 will update this story with their final vote.