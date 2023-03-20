Top Stories: Monday, March 20

One year since shooting outside Chicho's

It has been one year since five people were shot outside of Chicho's along Granby Street in downtown Norfolk. Three of them, including a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, died. Since then, city leaders have been implementing changes to make downtown safer, although the business itself never faced any reprimands.

Irvo Otieno footage

This week, Virginia prosecutors plan to release video of the incident leading to the death of Irvo Otieno. The family viewed the footage last week and called it violent and horrific. Prosecutors argue that seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies smothered Otieno to death at a mental health hospital and waited more than three hours to report his death.

Free DQ cones

Today is the first full day of spring, and what better way to celebrate than with a cool freebie! Dairy Queen is serving free small vanilla ice cream cones today at participating locations across Hampton Roads. For $1, you can get your cone dipped in chocolate. The money is donated to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

Today's weather

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are dropping to the 30s again. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time. Highs will only reach the upper 40s today (the coolest day of the week).

