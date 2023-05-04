Top Stories: Thursday, May 4

Tornado cleanup in Virginia Beach

The cleanup following the tornado in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach is now well underway. The city is providing resources to those who need them, including text alerts about road closures, resources to assess property damage and landfill pickup information.

Naval Station Norfolk Career Fair

Later today, there's an opportunity for local veterans and military families to explore Hampton Roads jobs looking to hire. The Naval Station Norfolk Career Fair is happening at the Vista Point Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. They ask that you register ahead of time, but it is free to do so.

Missy Elliott's latest accomplishment

A Hampton Roads native and music icon is getting a massive honor. Portsmouth's own Missy Elliott is part of this year's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees! The induction ceremony and concert will take place November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Today's weather

Watch out for a few isolated showers today with partly cloudy skies. Another cool and breezy day with highs in the mid 60s and a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

