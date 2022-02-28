Total Wine & More pulls Russian-made products from shelves

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Total Wine & More has followed Virginia ABC's lead and will no longer sell Russian sourced products.
On Monday, Total Wine & More announced on their Facebook and Twitter page that shelves may look bare as they have removed all Russian-made products from their shelves. The company says this decision is in support of the Ukrainian people.
Today, this is what you will see in our stores.— Total Wine (@TotalWine) February 28, 2022
In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves. pic.twitter.com/kQLo1OiUR5
Virginia ABC stores announced Sunday that they will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to a tweet from ABC, the decision was made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.
Both companies have decided to stop selling Russian-made products as tensions rise between the countries.