Total Wine & More pulls Russian-made products from shelves

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Total Wine & More has followed Virginia ABC's lead and will no longer sell Russian sourced products.

On Monday, Total Wine & More announced on their Facebook and Twitter page that shelves may look bare as they have removed all Russian-made products from their shelves. The company says this decision is in support of the Ukrainian people.

Today, this is what you will see in our stores.



In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves. pic.twitter.com/kQLo1OiUR5 — Total Wine (@TotalWine) February 28, 2022

Virginia ABC stores announced Sunday that they will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet from ABC, the decision was made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.

Both companies have decided to stop selling Russian-made products as tensions rise between the countries.