Watch
News

Actions

Total Wine & More pulls Russian-made products from shelves

Russian Vodka
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is a display of Vodka, including brands from Russia, in a Total Wine and More store in University Park, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Russian Vodka
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:32:30-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Total Wine & More has followed Virginia ABC's lead and will no longer sell Russian sourced products.

On Monday, Total Wine & More announced on their Facebook and Twitter page that shelves may look bare as they have removed all Russian-made products from their shelves. The company says this decision is in support of the Ukrainian people.

Virginia ABC stores announced Sunday that they will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet from ABC, the decision was made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.

Both companies have decided to stop selling Russian-made products as tensions rise between the countries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories