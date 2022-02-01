Watch
Town of Windsor asks to dismiss discriminatory policing case

AP
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit
Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:41:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A small town in southeastern Virginia has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against Black people.

The town of Windsor called the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by former Attorney General Mark Herring “erroneous and conclusory.”

READ: AG Herring files suit against Town of Windsor for pattern of discriminatory policing after Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed during traffic stop

The court action came after an investigation by Herring’s office that was prompted by a traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino.

Body camera video of the traffic stop showed the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.

