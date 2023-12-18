Toys, blankets collected for local hospital in memory of Williamsburg boy who died unexpectedly

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - This holiday season, one Williamsburg family is incomplete, having lost their son to bacterial meningitis at the end of 2022.

Now, they're choosing to celebrate by honoring him, giving back to the hospital where he spent his final days.

“It’s hard to really want to celebrate Christmas, it was his favorite time of year,” said Matthew Peck.

Peck is the father of ten-year-old Joshua Peck, who died suddenly on December 30, 2022. Peck said his son loved school, his family, VW Beetles, clocks, and Christmas.

“It’s been a good focus for us, Josh wouldn’t want us to be sad at Christmas, he would want us to celebrate Christmas," said Joshua's mother Christina.

In Joshua's memory, the family is calling on the community to donate toys, blankets, and holiday decorations for the kids in the Intensive Care Unit at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD), where Joshua spent his last 12 days.

Peck said they're forever connected to that hospital, and those spending the holidays behind its doors.

"Whether or not they know it, they’re part of the family, they’re going through the same thing that we went through,” said Peck. “It’ll make them happy and I know it would make Josh happy.”

A family still trying to embrace the season, even though there's heartache.

“I think he would be really proud of us doing this and I also think that if he was with us, he would also be proud of himself," said Joshua's brother James. "I think he’d be proud of all of us."

The Peck family is collecting donations until December 20. To donate online or see collection drop off locations, click here.