Tracey Lynn Foundation scholarships help students with college resources

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday, five lucky college students walked away with an envelope of cash.

They were the winners of the 2021 Tracey Lynn Foundation scholarship. Tracey Lynn is a Norfolk woman who raises money each year to help local students succeed.

To be considered, students had to write a 200 word essay about how they have defied the odds and persevered.

Emelyn Lazo wrote about moving to America at 10 years old and learning to speak English. She said the road wasn't easy and she never imagined having the opportunity to attend college.

"Adjusting to a new life - it's really tough and I thought it would never be possible for me to go to college because many things and now I'm about to start and here I am winning a scholarship. I'm just really thankful to the Tracey Lynn Foundation," Lazo, an incoming freshman at Old Dominion University, told News 3.

Kennadi Speller was another recipient. She's attending Norfolk State University this year and said, "I think that's a wonderful thing to help people out."

Each winner received $500. The girls said they're going to spend the money on school supplies and books as they start freshman year.