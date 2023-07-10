Tractor-trailer hit curb, blew tire before crashing off CBBT: Report

NORFOLK, Va. — The driver of the tractor-trailer who crashed off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last month struck a curb and blew a tire before crashing through a guardrail.

That's according to a crash report from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

It happened on June 22.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed that the driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher A. Scott, 36, of Henrico, Virginia, was the only one inside the vehicle. His body was recovered from the water on June 23.

The report said the tractor-trailer hit the curb in the northbound lanes, 51 feet south of the mile 1 post. It caused the front, driver's side side tire to blow out before the truck crashed through the guard rail.

Debris flew into the southbound lanes, damaging a vehicle and injuring a driver, according to the report.

The report did not say what caused the truck to hit the curb prior to the crash.

CBBT officials said northbound traffic on the bridge was down to a single lane as crews made repairs to the curb and guardrail.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened on the CBBT. There have been at least five other times in recent years when a large truck has crashed over the side of the CBBT. The most recent occurred in 2020.

