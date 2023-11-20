Watch Now
Tractor-trailer overturns near Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk

Tractor-trailer overturns near Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 16:09:30-05

NORFOLK, Va. — An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer overturned while traveling northbound near the Midtown Tunnel Monday afternoon.

The truck was on a bend of Gresham near Sentara Norfolk General.

Norfolk Fire- Rescue extricated the driver and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Northbound lanes of Hampton Boulevard are closed and no there is no information about when the lanes will reopen.

