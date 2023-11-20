Tractor-trailer overturns near Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer overturned while traveling northbound near the Midtown Tunnel Monday afternoon.

The truck was on a bend of Gresham near Sentara Norfolk General.

News 1 hospitalized in IOW Co. double tractor-trailer crash that shut down Route 460 Sammi Bilitz

Norfolk Fire- Rescue extricated the driver and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Northbound lanes of Hampton Boulevard are closed and no there is no information about when the lanes will reopen.

Stay with News 3 for updates.