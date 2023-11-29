Traffic improvements in Virginia Beach lead to eminent domain case with church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’ve driven at I-264 and First Colonial Road lately, you’ve seen the construction. The City of Virginia Beach is widening First Colonial Road and will change/remove some traffic lights to allow for continuous righthand turns.

To do this, land in front of The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church is being taken. The church, located just off the interstate on First Colonial, is often known this time of year for its outdoor nativity scene.

On Wednesday, a civil case with a jury trial started in Virginia Beach Circuit Court to determine how much, if anything, the City should compensate the church for taking some of the land in front of the building.

According to attorney Kelly Sheeran who is representing the Trustees of Scott Memorial, “This is not the first acquisition of the church’s land for purposes of road widening and improvements.”

Sheeran says prior changes forced the church to permanently close its original front doors and build a new entrance at the back of the church. Church administrative assistant Ann Douglas explained that they also had to change where the altar is located and the direction of the pews.

“We spent almost $500,000 to flip our sanctuary so our congregation could be safe,” stated Douglas. “We feel like those are damages that occurred because the road is coming closer and closer.” She added, “It’s not like we’re out there trying to money-grab. We’re trying to get our just due, that’s all.”

Sheeran says that the City’s appraiser recommended offering $28,855.00 and that the church’s appraiser believes Scott Memorial Church should be awarded $720,966.00. That amount, Sheeran says, includes costs to adjust the sanctuary as well as the proposed estimate to build a barrier wall.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach said they will not comment while the case is ongoing.

The Circuit Court judge said the trial is expected to last two days.

Stay with News 3 for updates on what the court decides.