Trail of food wrappers leads Virginia Beach Police to arrest in burglary case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man after following a trail of food wrappers in a burglary and tampering motor vehicle case.

On August 15, at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to Laskin Endodontics located on the 1300 block of Laskin Road- with reports of an unsafe door.

Upon arrival, officers observed that someone had entered the business. During the preliminary investigation, police found that numerous items were taken from the scene including food.

As officers followed the trail of "Little Debbie" food wrappers, they were shocked to find the suspect in question.

In addition to finding the suspect, officers were also able to recover property taken from a vehicle belonging to the Sugar Plum Bakery.

Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Troy Brink, of Virginia Beach.

He has been arrested and charged with burglary, auto tampering, and possession of stolen property.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the VBPD at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.