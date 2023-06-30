Watch Now
News

Actions

Traveling for July 4th? Here's when AAA Tidewater says to leave to avoid backups

I-80 Travel
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Rush hour traffic travels slowly on westbound I-80 as seen on April 18, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.
I-80 Travel
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:11:12-04

More Americans are expected to travel for the July 4 long weekend than ever before.

That's according to numbers from AAA, which forecast more than 50 million leaving their homes for the holiday, a record-breaking number. The agency says 49 million traveled in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

1.35 million travelers are expected to come from Virginia, with the vast majority hitting the roads.

AAA compiled data on the worst and best times to travel from June 29 through July 5:

aaa 2023 travel.jpg

The Virginia Department of Transportation is also hoping to help travelers get to their destinations as quickly as possible with a map breaking down typical traffic patterns on interstates for the holiday weekend.

For those looking to fly, Norfolk International Airport is asking travelers on departing flights to arrive at least 90 minutes. The airport expects 9,000 alone to depart on Friday, June 30.

AAA Tidewater is also predicting an increase in cruise passengers, which is at least partially driven by a rise in Carnival Cruise departures out of Norfolk, the agency says.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV