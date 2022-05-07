Traveling for Mother's Day? Wet, windy weather causes flight delays at Norfolk International Airport

Forecasted wet, windy weather for Saturday night is causing some problems if you're trying to travel for Mother's Day weekend.

According to FlightAware, Norfolk International Airport has two delays as of right now.

One of those is a flight to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. The other is a flight to Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

That's better than last night, when we saw 50 delays due to a Level 3 severe weather threat across Hampton Roads.

To keep track of your flight, visit FlightAware's page on Norfolk International Airport here.