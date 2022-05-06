Tracking severe weather across Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina May 6

News 3's meteorologists are tracking severe weather across the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

We're seeing a Level 3 severe weather threat in parts of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. That means much of the area could see strong to severe storms, high winds, hail and potential tornadoes.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says storms are expected to begin after 4 p.m. and track northeast.

One wave of storms is expected between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and another wave is expected between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Our weather team will track the storms all afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. We'll also have live updates in this story.

School closures:

Edenton-Chowan Schools

Due to an enhanced risk today for damaging winds and wind gusts, large hail, localized heavy rain/flash flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes, Edenton-Chowan Schools is dismissing at 12:30pm. All after school activities are cancelled. Please be safe!

Gates County Schools

Due to the threat of severe weather conditions this afternoon, Friday, May 6, Gates County Schools will close at 1 p.m. today.Daycare will close at 2 p.m. At this time, the high school prom is still scheduled, however, conditions will continued to be monitored and more information will be given later this afternoon.

Camden County Schools

Good morning, due to predicted severe weather this afternoon beginning around 3 pm, Camden County Schools will dismiss at 1 pm today, Friday, May 6, 2022. All after school activities have been canceled. Thank you for your support of Camden County Schools.

Perquimans County Schools

Perquimans County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today.