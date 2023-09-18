Trial begins for man accused of killing Newport News wife whose body has never been found

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Adrian Lewis, the husband of Shanita Eure-Lewis, will stand trial this week for his wife's murder despite her body never being found.

This is just one of a handful of cases in Virginia state history where someone is being charged with murder despite the victim's body never being recovered.

Virginia State Police reported Eure-Lewis missing on July 18, 2022, with her family and friends at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News being the last people to see her during Sunday’s church service. An Ashanti Alert was issued for Eure-Lewis following her disappearance.

According to a criminal complaint, Eure-Lewis was last seen by her children having a verbal altercation with Lewis, then leaving the residence with him in his truck.

Eure-Lewis' sister told investigators that her sister and Lewis were having marital problems: Adrian had accused Shanita of cheating, and on July 5, 2022, Eure-Lewis told her husband she wanted to file for divorce. According to the family, on multiple occasions, Adrian told people if he ever caught her having an affair, he would kill her.

On July 14, Lewis allegedly made suicidal ideations to Eure-Lewis, who removed all the firearms from their residence and brought them, along with her children, to her sister's house for safekeeping.

On Sunday, July 17, Lewis and Eure-Lewis came to the sister's house to pick up their children around 1:30 a.m. At 9:40 a.m., the same day, Lewis called the sister saying his wife was having an affair and asking the sister to take care of their children; he called her again around noon saying that he and Eure-Lewis had a "verbal altercation" and that Eure-Lewis "jumped out of [his] truck" near a Wawa gas station on Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road.

Newport News Police said cameras in the area do not corroborate Lewis' story.

Following this conversation, the sister attempted to contact Eure-Lewis but was unable to call her. She received several texts from Eure-Lewis' phone, but never verbally spoke to her.

Investigators now believe Lewis was in possession of Eure-Lewis' phone.

At around 3:45 p.m., the sister was en route to Eure-Lewis' home when she saw Lewis' truck parked next to a dumpster in the parking lot of 6216 Jefferson Avenue. When she went to investigate, Lewis was allegedly placing items in the dumpster; police said the items included a shovel with dirt, a brown purse and sandals, a blanket with a suspected handprint and several documents, including Lewis' and Eure-Lewis' information.

Court documents also say that blood was later found in the front passenger seat of Lewis' truck, with a "significant amount" of blood found on the lower seat mount. Lewis said the blood was from his dog who had been shot by a neighbor, but detectives later confirmed during a search of Lewis' residence that both of his dogs were healthy and had no gunshot wounds.

Lewis also bought a plane ticket to Jamaica set to depart the day after Eure-Lewis went missing. He was detained at the Washington Dulles International Airport Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Lewis was escorted from the airport at around 4:15 a.m. after officers encountered him at the departure gate for a flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica. His wife's passport and credit cards were found in his baggage.

It was also uncovered that on the day of Shanita's disappearance, Adrian hired someone to clean blood from his truck, pawned several pieces of Shanita's jewelry, and on his way to Jamaica, he Googled, 'does Jamaica have extradition.'

Eure-Lewis has not been seen since the argument with Lewis in the driveway witnessed by her children. She has not contacted anyone by phone or text since her disappearance.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the disappearance of his wife, court documents say.

