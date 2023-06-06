Trial underway for Virginia Beach cosmetic surgeon accused of pocketing narcotics

NORFOLK, Va — Jurors are now hearing the federal case of a well-known Virginia Beach cosmetic surgeon.

Dr. John Mancollis facing five federal narcotics charges, including possession of oxycodone and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

A Virginia Beach drug task force officer, several of Dr. Mancoll's former patients, Dr. Mancoll's general practitioner Dr. Richard Curulla, and several registered nurses who worked with Dr. Mancoll testified Tuesday.

The lead detective in the case told the jury she investigated Dr. Mancoll after she received a report pharmaceutical drugs had been stolen. During a traffic stop in August 2021, Virginia Beach police arrested the doctor after they said they found narcotics in his car. The detective said although the label of the pill bottle indicated the narcotics were for Dr. Mancell the pills inside the bottle didn't appear to match the prescription.

Several former patients claimed Dr. Mancoll prescribed pain medication he knew they were allergic to. When they called him, they said he asked them to return the pills to the office before writing them a different prescription.

A former nurse described three instances she called a "red flag" when she saw Dr. Mancell handling patient medication.

Meanwhile Dr. Curulla, who had a narcotics case against him dismissed, told defense attorneys that he had prescribed Dr. Mancoll narcotics over the years and wasn't concerned about the frequency or dosage of the defendant's prescriptions.

That's when the defense team brought up an alternative explanation for narcotic misuse in the office. Some employees at the Dr. Mancoll's medical office were unhappy with Dr. Mancoll's payroll decisions during the pandemic. Some asked and were denied by Dr. Mancoll to let them out of non-compete clauses. And others were investigated for embezzlement. Those employees admitted they also had access to Dr. Mancoll's office.

After his arrest in 2021, Dr. Mancoll surrendered his registration to prescribe drugs. He was still allowed to practice and perform surgeries and even opened a new office.

Attorneys expect the trial to wrap up this week.