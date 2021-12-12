Triple shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace community leaves 3 women injured, 1 with serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Saturday evening.

According to officials, a call came in around 9:25 p.m., for a shooting in the 500 block of Nicholson Street of the Young Terrace community.

Three women were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, one with life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries.

The community has experienced gun violence in the recent past.

Just last month, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone used the words "mass shooting" to describe the killing of three people and the wounding of two others in the Young Terrace community.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip here.