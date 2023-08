A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dare and Currituck counties ahead of Idalia.

The National Weather Service says to expect northeast winds at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and extremely rough waters.

The watch is in effect until the evening of Friday, Sept. 1.

Very strong winds could cause hazardous waters, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility, according to the National Weather Service.

