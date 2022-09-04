Two arrested following fraudulent attempt to purchase a car, police investigate

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 3800 block of Booney Road on August 31 around 9:14 a.m. in regard to two females attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

According to the release, an investigation disclosed that the two women were using inaccurate information to buy the car.

The suspects were identified as Alexis Williams and Natasha Reaser. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Police say Williams was charged with Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses, Attempt to Obtain Money Under False Pretenses, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Reaser was charged with Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses, Attempt to Obtain Money Under False Pretenses, two counts of Identity Theft, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information leading to this incident is encouraged to contact VBPD or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.