Two arrested in connection to gunshot victim found inside burning car in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have arrested two people in connection to the homicide of Jaylon Carroll last month.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1500 black of Freeney Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. At the scene, police say they found shell casings in the street, but no signs of property damage.

Later, around 9:10 p.m., police received a call about a car on fire in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street. Police say they found the Carroll inside the car and tried to help him, but he was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

News Suffolk police find man shot to death inside car on fire on E. Washington Street Web Staff

Suffolk police find man shot to death inside car on fire, homicide investigation underway

Darian Orlando Miles, 48, of Suffolk and Raishod Williams, 20, of Windsor were arrested on Thrursday, according to the SPD. Miles is charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by felon. Williams is charged with with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said they also found another gunshot victim as a result of their investigation. The second man had suffered a minor injury in the shooting on Freeney Avenue, fled the scene before prior to police arrival and did not seek medical treatment.

The SPD said they are still investigating.