Two contestants on latest 'Tough as Nails' season are from Hampton Roads

A new season of Tough as Nails premiered Wednesday, Jan. 4 on CBS.

Twelve contestants compete in several strength challenges on the reality competition series. But only one person goes home with a $200,000 cash prize. Two of the show's contestants are from Hampton Roads.

General contractor Laura Bernotas and shipboard electrician Beth Salva-Clifford are both from Norfolk. The two say although the competition was challenging at times, they wouldn’t trade the experience.

"I think everyone goes in there with the same mentality of taking the truck home and the $200,000. In the end, only one person goes home with that prize," said Salva-Clifford.

Laura and Beth say everyone gets to go home with something in their pockets on the reality competition series. But only one person goes home with the big cash prize.

"The bulk of us are going to make our money in the team competition. Even though it’s a very individualized competition, the great thing is nobody goes home. So, you get to stay on and continue working as a team," said Salva-Clifford.

During the show, 12 contestants compete in competitions that test their strength, endurance and toughness

"Mentally, it’s exhausting. There’s surprises that come along the way that you don’t know you’re stepping into," said Bernotas. "You’re trying to piece everything together. You're physically tired, you're emotionally tired.

The two say they will forever cherish the memories from the show.

"It's hard because you go from team competitions to individual competitions. So, the people that you’re competing for, you’re all of a sudden competing against," said Bernotas. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was nerve-racking. Every emotion goes through your brain every single day, but it was one of the greatest experiences anyone could ever have."

Beth and Laura couldn’t share if they won the competition or the $200,000. You’ll have to watch the remainder of the show to see who wins.

For more information on Tough as Nails, click here.