Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two adults have been displaced following a two-story structure fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:32 a.m. this morning on Louisa Avenue. That is near First Colonial Road.

When crews arrived there was a large amount of smoke coming from the first floor which spread quickly to the second floor.

According to VBFD, the two-story structure served as a daycare center during the week.

The building was clear of occupants while firefighters controlled the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.




