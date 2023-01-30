Two injured in Suffolk shooting overnight

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Monday, Jan. 30 around 12:29 a.m. police received a call for a person shot in the 100 block of Charles Street.

When Suffolk police arrived they found a 26-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated by Suffolk Fire and EMS then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police then received a call around 12:30 a.m. for another gunshot victim in the 200 block of Bute Street.

When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary investigations determined the man was also shot on Charles Street.

The second victim was also treated and taken to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this article when we learn more.