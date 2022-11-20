Two juveniles missing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for two juveniles who were last seen in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. this morning. That is near Crawford Parkway.

According to the press release they could possibly be in the downtown Portsmouth area.

14-year-old Gavin White was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black vans with a white stripe. He is approximately 5'0 and 104lbs.

13-year-old Gabriel Merk was last seen wearing a black coat with a hoodie, and blue or black jeans. He is approximately 5'7 and about 153lbs.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Portsmouth Police at 757–393–5300 or call 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

