Two men arrested for robbing mail carrier in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police arrested two men in connection to a robbery of a United States Postal Service employee in Chesapeake.

Court documents show a postal carrier was robbed while on their route back in October. Postal inspector Tom Sylvester said the suspects stole the postal worker's key and used it to steal from three different collection box locations in Chesapeake, including checks.

During the week of the robbery, USPS announced a $50,000 award for information leading to an arrest.

Earlier this week, police said they arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Card, of Chesapeake, and 20-year-old Dahnico McCoy, of Portsmouth. Both were taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.