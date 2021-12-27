Two men found dead in Dare Co., one was missing & found in woods; Suspect arrested

DARE CO., N.C. - Deputies are investigating after two men were found dead on Sunday.

Around 3:30 p. m. the Dare County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an assist with the Dare County Emergency Medical Services at 150 Etheridge Road in Manteo.

Officials said 35-year-old Michael Berry was found dead at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined to be a homicide.

Deputies said they found the suspect to be 37-year-old Jack Wise. He was taken into custody.

Dare County Deputies then said they contacted Currituck County Deputies and requested a search for 68-year-old Norwood Armstrong because he was reported missing.

Currituck Deputies said they found Armstrong dead in the woods of the Grandy area.

Wise was charged with two counts of felony first degree murder and is being held at the Dare County Detention Center with no bond. Officials said they anticipate that further charges will be brought against Wise.

News 3 has reached out to officials to get more information on the cause of death for both men as well as to see if the suspect knew them.

If anyone has information that can help with the investigation call the Sheriff's Office at 252-475-5980.