Two men injured in shooting near Granby Theater; Norfolk Police investigating

Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:19:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Granby Street that sent two men to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:20 p.m.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

News 3 has a crew in the area, and one of our photographers says the Forensic Unit is currently on scene. It looks to have happened near the Granby Theater.

Tidewater Community College tweeted that its Norfolk Campus is currently on lockdown and that they are working with police. We are working to confirm that the lockdown is due to the shooting.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

