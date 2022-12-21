Two men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.

On Saturday, December 17, around 4:37 p.m., Currituck County Sheriff`s Office was following a black truck that came from the Mr. Mart store located at 287 US-158, Camden, N.C, 27921.

According to officials, the driver almost hit a Currituck County Sheriff`s Office deputy when leaving the parking lot. The occupants of the truck also allegedly committed a larceny at the store.

Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office proceeded toward Water Street where Currituck County deputies

signaled and identified the truck.

Pasquotank deputies say they located the truck heading toward the intersection of N. Road Street and Elizabeth Street.

Deputies say they followed the truck and began a pursuit as the truck immediately took off at a high rate of speed, about 90 mph.

The chase ended when the driver of the truck went over the railroad tracks at Fleetwood and Anderson Streets, and the truck crashed into the field and gravel roadways of Fleetwood Street and Anderson Street, officials report.

After the truck came to a complete stop after crashing, the driver ran towards Parsonage Street and Fair Street. Currituck County deputies stayed with the truck as Pasquotank deputies pursued the driver on foot into a wooded area. They lost sight of the driver.

Pasquotank deputies detained one passenger who was in the truck.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies later arrived on the scene in reference to the larceny that had happened at Mr. Mart. Items from the larceny recovered included a bottle of water and a container of oil.

The passenger was identified as Johnathan Rosekrans, who was wanted in connection to the homicide in Portsmouth.

A Warrant for Arrest for the Fugitive was issued for Johnathan Rosekrans in reference to the charges he was wanted for out of Portsmouth.

Charges included:



Murder: 1st Degree

Murder: 1st Degree Conspiracy

Firearm: Poss By Non-Viol Felon Conv W/N 10Y

Robbery: Using a Firearm

Hit & Run Attended: Fail to Stop; Death/Inj

Deputies later received information that Matthew Meek, who was also wanted in the Portsmouth homicide, was located at a residence in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, N.C. Deputies went there to take him into custody.

During the arrest, officials determined that Meek was the driver of the vehicle during this incident. He was suffering from injuries and deputies were advised during the arrest that the injuries happened when the vehicle wrecked during the chase.

A Warrant for Arrest for a Fugitive was issued for Matthew Meek.

The charges include:



Murder: 1st Degree

Murder: 1st Degree Conspiracy

Firearm: Poss By Non-Viol Felon Conv W/N 10Y

Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony, 1st Off

Both men are in Albemarle District Jail under no bond while waiting for extradition.

