Two passengers left injured after shooting dispute in Eastern Shore

EASTVILLE, Va.—The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured.

Officers received a call at 10:44 p.m. with a report of gunshots fired on Bayside Road and shortly after arrived on the scene. According to law enforcement, they discovered that the shots came after a dispute between a driver in the Hare Valley area and another individual.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored Ford Crown Victoria. The car and its occupants fled the scene before police arrived and searched the area.

Police later found the vehicle three miles from where the incident occurred, and discovered that two occupants received minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 757-678-0458 or by using the Tip411 app.

