Two road improvement projects set to block roadways in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Public Works will start two road improvement projects located on Shore Drive and Edwin Drive on August 15.

The two projects will include milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements.

Work hours will begin at 7 a.m and end at 5 p.m. The projects are anticipated to create traffic delays, congestion, and loud noises.

Warning signs will be placed in the area to warm motorists and pedestrians.

According to the release work on Edwin Drive will occur from:

Independence Boulevard to South Boulevard,

Expressway Drive from Edwin Drive to South Boulevard

Investors Place from Independence Boulevard to the cul-de-sac,

South Boulevard from Colonial Parkway West to Independence Boulevard

Southport Circle



Work on Shore Drive will occur from:



Kendall Street to Beech Street

Lynnhaven Drive from Great Neck Road North to Great Neck Road West

Great Neck Road West from the cul-de-sac to Adam Keeling Road

Adam Keeling Road from Great Neck Road North to Great Neck Road West

The community is encouraged to use alternate routes during this project.

Work on Edwin Drive is expected to be complete by August 24 and Shore Drive construction is set to be complete by August 31.

For more information please contact Virginia Paving at 757-675-8714.