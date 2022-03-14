Two suspects identified in Virginia Beach homicide case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Early morning at approximately 7:31 a.m. on March 11, 2022, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Edenham Court.

When officers arrived they found a man, Herbert Bryant, a 45-year-old male from Virginia Beach dead.

The investigation led authorities to identify the first suspect was as Jason Jablonski, a 41-year-old male from Virginia Beach. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

A second suspect, Heather Totty, a 35-year-old female from Virginia Beach, was also identified. She was charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact.

This case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau Homicide Unit and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.