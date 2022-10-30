Two teenagers shot in Chesapeake police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, V.a — Chesapeake Police Department responded to a shooting last night in the 1700 block of Acorn Street around 11:03 p.m. That is near Atlantic Avenue.

Officers tell News 3 that upon arrival they learned that a gold SUV fired multiple shots and then quickly fled the area.

As a result, two teenage males were shot.

According to the release, the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

