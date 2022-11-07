Two teens arrested in connection to shooting in Virginia Beach that left one man dead

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Police received a report of gunshots in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive.

When officers VBPD arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say lifesaving efforts were made by officers until Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and took the man to a local hospital. They have identified the man as 21-year-old Richard Cantey, of Norfolk.

When Cantey was transported to the local hospital he was pronounced dead.

Police have now arrested two teens in connection to this deadly shooting. A 17-year-old male from Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Attempt Robbery, and Possession of Stolen Auto.

The second person arrested is a 15-year-old male from Virginia Beach. He has been charged with Felony Murder, Attempt Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Both are being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center, police say.

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

