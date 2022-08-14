Two women wanted in connection to Portsmouth shooting that left one man seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting near the 2500 Block of Airline Boulevard. A man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police say he is currently in stable condition.

A woman also sustained several minor injuries from flying debris.

Detectives are now searching for 48-year-old Melinda Ann White and 31-year-old Kasia Denise Ann White. Both have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.