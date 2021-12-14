Two years after a wheelchair-bound Newport News man was found dead inside the crawlspace of a house, the community holds a march in his memory

Newport News, Va. – Two years after a handicapped 31-year-old Newport News man was found dead in the crawlspace of a vacant house, his family, friends, and neighbors are holding a march in his honor.

The gruesome discovery was made on December 14, 2019, the day after Andre Grady was reported missing by his mother, LaTonya Grady. Police were called to the 800 block of 24th Street after a community search team made the discovery.

Ms. Grady says he died from blunt force trauma and that the seatbelt of his wheelchair had been cut. She recalls the terrible rainstorm the night he went missing.

Grady said her son had been in a wheelchair most of his life after being shot during a drive-by shooting when he was just five years old. She said despite his handicap, he remained positive and was determined to be independent.

Officials say Grady was well known and it wouldn’t have been "uncommon” for him to be in that area. His mother said he recently got a new house with a family member in the area.

LaTonya Grady says police have not made an arrest, and a new detective has been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information on Grady’s death is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The public is invited to attend the march that will go a few blocks from where he was discovered to the site where his family has a memorial tree and plaque in his honor. The starting address is the parking lot in the 800 block of 24th Street.