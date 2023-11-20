Watch Now
Tyrod Taylor's foundation gives hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to Hampton residents

Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 18:38:25-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Tyrod Taylor, a current NFL quarterback from Hampton, helped hundreds of families have a meal to serve this Thanksgiving.

Car after car lined up Monday morning at Darling Stadium to get a free Thanksgiving meal. 400 meals were given out and included a large turkey, canned foods, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

“It's a blessing, grocery stores prices are really high, so to be able to come out and see people giving back to the community is a great blessing, I'm happy," said Brittany Wooten, who received a meal.

Forty volunteers from the Tyrod Taylor Foundation, Kroger, and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank made Monday's giveaway possible.

